Pakistani runners eye 7th star at Sydney Marathon, with Faisal Shafi set for tribute to armed forces

An undated picture of Karachi-based runner and coach Faisal Shafi. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Sydney Marathon, scheduled for August 31, is set to become the world's seventh Abbott World Marathon Major — and Pakistani runners will mark the occasion with historic milestones of their own.

Several Pakistanis, including Pakistani diaspora, will complete their seventh Abbott star in Sydney, earning a place among the world's elite amateur marathoners.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors are considered the pinnacle of distance running, consisting of the most prestigious marathons in the world.

Until now, the series included six races — Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City, and Tokyo. With Sydney officially added in 2025, it becomes the seventh race in the series.

Runners who complete all of them earn the rare "Seven Star Medal", a distinction held by only a handful of athletes globally.

Among those chasing this honour is Karachi-based runner and coach Faisal Shafi, who has pledged to use the Sydney race not only as a personal milestone but also as a platform to pay tribute to Pakistan's armed forces and martyrs in a unique way.

Shafi will attempt a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run in a light military-inspired suit.

"I've been blessed to run marathons across the world, but Sydney 2025 is different. This time I run with a mission: to honour the Pakistan armed forces — and especially the martyred soldiers whose sacrifices protect our nation’s honor and freedom," Shafi said.

The Guinness category record currently stands at 3 hours, 39 minutes. Shafi said the suit he will wear is "not an official army uniform" but a lightweight design created to withstand the marathon distance while symbolically representing the courage of Pakistani soldiers.

"I'll be wearing a light military-inspired running suit. It is not an official army uniform. It's designed for endurance, as a mark of respect — a symbolic way of carrying their courage on my shoulders. It’s a tribute, not imitation," he explained.

"Every mile I run will honor their memory. This record attempt is bigger than me. It's a message to the running community that marathons can carry meaning — they can be a platform to honor heritage, sacrifice and bring people together," he said.

Shafi, who previously ran the Boston Marathon in traditional shalwar kameez to celebrate Pakistani culture, said completing the Sydney race and earning his seventh star is a "heartfelt tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces".

"Earning my 7th Abbott Star carries a deeper meaning — it's not just a personal milestone, but a heartfelt tribute. By attempting to enter the record books as a civilian, I feel truly honoured to represent my country on the world stage,” he said.

Islamabad-based runner Bilal Ehsan, who will be running his sixth major in Sydney, said the event carries special significance for Pakistan’s running community.

"Excited to be in Sydney for what will soon be the 7th Abbott World Marathon Major. This will be my 6th Major, and I can already feel the energy — running through this beautiful city, battling the hills, and soaking it all in," Ehsan said.

"What makes it even more special is being here with my family and several fellow Pakistanis. No PB pressure this time — the goal is simple: live the moment, enjoy the course, and celebrate the journey. Sydney, let's do this!"

Karachi businessman and marathoner Bacha Khan, 55, will run his third major in Sydney after months of rigorous training.

"Despite my business commitments, I dedicated time to fitness and followed a disciplined training plan throughout the year, especially in the last three months," Khan said. "My aim is not just to finish the race but to beat my personal best. Each marathon is a new challenge for me, and Sydney is no different. I am eager to prove the effort and commitment I have put into this preparation on the streets of Sydney."

The Pakistani contingent in Sydney will feature over 30 runners, including eight women.

Seven runners — Dr Salman Khan (USA), Jamal Khan (USA), Huma Rahman (UK), Fahd Mukhtar (Multan), Faisal Shafi (Karachi), Hamid Butt (Lahore) and Yusra Bokhari (USA) — are set to become the first Pakistanis to complete all seven Abbott World Marathon Majors, securing their place in history as "Seven Star Finishers".

The Sydney Marathon, founded in 2001, has quickly risen in global prominence.

Its scenic course takes runners across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, through the city's central business district and historic precincts, and finishes at the world-renowned Sydney Opera House.

With Sydney's addition, the World Marathon Majors now span four continents and bring a new hemisphere into the fold, highlighting the truly global appeal of distance running.

For Pakistani runners, Sydney will not just be another race — it will be a landmark event that combines personal triumphs, national pride, and global recognition.

From Shafi's record attempt to the historic completion of Abbott stars, the green and white of Pakistan will be represented at the highest stage of the sport.

Pakistani participants at Sydney Marathon (August 31, 2025):

Dr Salman Khan (USA) Jamal Khan (USA) Abu-Bakr Mohammad Afzal (UK) Shazia Nawaz (USA) F Sijal Ahmad (Sydney) Khoula Ahmed (Norway) F Fasih Al Saleh (Norway) Semeena Khan (UK) F Huma Rahman (UK) F Fahd Mukhtar (Multan) Anees Khawaja (Multan) Faisal Shafi (Karachi) Hamid Butt (Lahore) Muhammad Junaid (Karachi) Bilal Ehsan (Islamabad) Yawar Siddiqui (Islamabad) Nida Yawar (Islamabad) F Imran Zaffar (UK) Yusra Bokhari, (USA) F Ammar Mumtaz (Islamabad) Bacha Khan (Karachi) Dr. Ahmad Zubair (UK) Ahmer Khan (Austria) Aylia Zaidi (USA) F Ali Zaidi (Australia) Ammar Zia (UK) Neelab Kayani (Rawalpindi) F Asad Jafri (Sydney) Hamad Ali (UK) Zawar (UK) Maeen Uddin (UAE)