Agha says team ‘moving in right direction’ ahead of tri-series, Asia Cup

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha celebrates scoring a half-century during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Thursday, expressed satisfaction with his team’s progress ahead of the tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the subsequent ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

Agha, while speaking at the joint press conference by participating teams’ captains on the eve of the T20I tri-series, backed his team’s performances in the last two series – the away assignments against Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively.

Pakistan suffered defeat in Bangladesh, while securing a 2-1 victory against the two-time champions.

“Our team has performed well in the last couple of series. When we go out to play, we think of winning the game,” Agha said.

The all-rounder also addressed the criticism on the national team, which he reiterated was undergoing a rebuilding phase and would give its best in the field.

“Former cricketers and fans have their own opinions about us, and it’s good to have opinions. A new team is being formed, and we will play good cricket,” he continued.

The upcoming Asia Cup will be Agha’s first major tournament as the national team’s captain, and the 31-year-old was upbeat to fulfil the ‘responsibility’.

He also brushed aside the concerns of scorching hot weather in Sharjah, which will host the preceding tri-series from August 29 to September 7, and asserted that the players’ performance is gradually improving and thus the national team is moving towards the right path.

“It is always an honour and a responsibility to be a captain of a team. There is no problem with the hot weather in Sharjah.

“As a player, this cannot be an excuse. Our performance is improving with each passing day. The national team is currently moving in the right direction,” he concluded.