Commentary panel announced for Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE T20I tri-series

Salman Butt of Lahore Qalanders warms up before the T20 match between an MCC team and Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi stadium on February 14, 2020 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

SHARJAH: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday unveiled the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming T20I tri-series featuring hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, scheduled to begin on Friday.

The commentary lineup includes four former Pakistan cricketers — Ramiz Raja, Aamir Sohail, Bazid Khan, and Salman Butt.

They will be joined by Indian broadcaster Neil Ojha, who is a well-known TV and radio host, along with sports commentator Ahmad Fareed.

The tri-series will be played from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is regarded as vital preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Originally, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral series in August.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting it into a tri-nation event and shifting it to the UAE to provide players with an opportunity to adapt to local conditions ahead of the Asia Cup.

The tournament will get underway on Friday, August 29, with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan in the opening clash under lights at 7:00 pm local time.

Each team will play the others twice in the group stage, with the top two sides advancing to the final on September 7.

Historically, Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced off seven times in T20 Internationals. The men in green has won four matches, while Afghanistan has claimed victory in three.

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Schedule for T20I Tri-Series in UAE: