The Hundred: Leaders Brave thrash bottom-placed Fire to set major record

Southern Brave's Mady Villiers (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their The Hundred Women's Competition match against Welsh Fire at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 28, 2025. — ECB

SOUTHAMPTON: Right-arm seamer Lauren Bell’s economical four-wicket haul powered Southern Brave to inflict a resounding 29-run victory over Welsh Fire in the last league-stage fixture of The Hundred Women’s Competition here at The Rose Bowl on Thursday.

The victory meant Brave won all eight of their league-stage matches, becoming the first team to achieve the milestone.

In the low-context fixtures, with teams already confirmed for the Eliminator, Fire captain Tammy Beaumont won the toss and put final-bound Brave into bat.

Fire’s international signings Hayley Matthews and Shabnim Ismail jointly led their bowling charge to restrict the Brave for a modest total of 106/8 in their allotted 100 deliveries.

Matthews and Ismail bagged two wickets each, while Jess Jonassen, Katie Levick and Georgia Davis made one scalp apiece.

Skipper Georgia Adams remained the top-scorer for the Brave with an unbeaten 30 off 26 deliveries, studded with three boundaries.

Besides her, opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge (24) and middle-order batter Freya Kemp (18) could amass double figures.

Chasing a modest 107-run target, the Fire could accumulate 77/9 in their set of 100 deliveries, courtesy of Bell’s bowling brilliance as she picked up four wickets for just six runs in her 20 balls.

She was supported by Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Devine, Mady Villiers and Georgia Adams, who took one wicket apiece.

Fire captain Beaumont remained their top-scorer with a cautious 28 off 33 deliveries, followed by Matthews, who could muster 16 off 20 deliveries.

Middle-order batter Georgia Elwiss (10) was the other Fire batter to score in double digits.

The 29-run victory helped Southern Brave to finish at the top of The Hundred Women’s Competition standings with 32 points in eight matches, while Welsh Fire bowed out as the bottom-placed side with four points in as many games.

The Brave have already qualified for the final and will await the winner of the Eliminator between London Spirit and Northern Superchargers, scheduled to be played on Saturday.