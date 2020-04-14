Photo: File

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Monday urged overseas Pakistanis to come forward and donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Relief Fund as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Pietersen, in a video message on Twitter, stated that the outbreak in the country was a "dire situation" as he appealed to the Pakistanis living abroad to come forward for the cause and donate openly.

"We all know Pakistanis all over the world contribute back to Pakistan, which creates such a lot of revenue and helps out the people who are in desperate need," he said.

READ: On Shahid Afridi's call, cricket superstars contribute to Donate Karo Na campaign

"It is just a call out to all Pakistanis living abroad that they please support the Prime Minister’s relief fund. Please give generously in Prime Minister’s relief fund."

As of yet, there are over 5,716 cases with 96 deaths reported in the country.

Kevin Pietersen urges overseas Pakistanis to donate to PM Imran's fund