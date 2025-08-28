Bangladesh captain Das sets major task for batters ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh´s Litton Das celebrates after scoring a half-century during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 13, 2025. — AFP

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Thursday, expressed his hope for his team’s batting unit to develop a habit of scoring 200-plus runs in T20I cricket ahead of their three-match home series against Netherlands, followed by the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

Das, while addressing the media here, acknowledged the pressure despite squaring off against an associate team in the series, scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.

"In international cricket there is no small team. Bangladesh have lost to different teams earlier- nothing new. If we lose, we lose. What matters is how well we play," said Das.

The series will serve as a dress rehearsal for the eight-team continental tournament, scheduled to be played across two venues in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Bangladesh will play all three of their group-stage matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and Das claimed that the conditions there resemble those in Sylhet before asserting that his team need to build a habit of scoring between 200 and 250 runs in the shortest format.

"Abu Dhabi will be batting-friendly, like Sylhet. But to score 200-250, we also need to build a habit," said Das.

"Conditions there are quite similar to Sylhet. We've trained under dew here, so the players know what to expect," he added.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Saif Uddin.

Standby (For Asia Cup Only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.