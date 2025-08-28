South Africa coach says Dane van Niekerk 'definitely not part' of World Cup

South Africa's Dane van Niekerk plays a shot during their ICC Women's World Cup match against India at the Grace Road in Leicester on July 8, 2017. — ICC

Head coach of South Africa women’s cricket team, Mandla Mashimbyi, on Thursday, revealed that former captain Dane van Niekerk is not part of their plans for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The experienced all-rounder on Monday, revoked her international retirement, which she announced in 2023 after missing the home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup due to her failure to meet Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) fitness requirements.

The 32-year-old was subsequently named among players called up for a week-long training camp in a build-up to the mega event, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Although Dane van Niekerk will train alongside the players in contention to book a spot in South Africa’s squad for the World Cup, she will not make it to the Final 15, confirmed coach Mashimbyi.

The head coach explained van Niekerk was called up for the training as part of their ‘bigger and broader’ base of players and also to be exposed to the team’s environment.

"She's just part of the bigger or broader base of players that we're trying to bring into our environment. She's definitely not part of this World Cup. She's not going,” Mashimbyi said.

"We wanted to bring her in and actually expose her to the environment so that she can understand what the expectations are.

"Hopefully she can carry on from here onwards and really understand how she wants to go about things. And then one day when she gets a call up, you know, she can come in and have an impact immediately."

For the unversed, the Proteas will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played from September 16 to 22, following the conclusion of their training camp.

The team will then depart for India for the World Cup, where they will begin their campaign against former champions England on October 3.

Proteas squad for national camp: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dané van Niekerk.