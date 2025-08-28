Darren Till reveals fighter who can challenge Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev celebrates after defeating Dricus du Plessis to claim the UFC middleweight championship at United Center on Aug 16, 2025. — AFP

Darren Till believes Islam Makhachev could be a real challenge for Khamzat Chimaev, international media reported on Thursday.

Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight belt with a commanding victory over South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on 16 August at the United Centre.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Chechen-born fighter dominated the South African over five rounds, making it clear to everyone that he did not gas out.

Chimaev is undefeated so far in his career, with a record of 15-0, which has given birth to speculation of moving up to 205lb, where Magomed Ankalaev is champion.

However, his best friend Till believes that Islam Makhachev could be a realistic challenger to Chimaev.

“There might be a few fighters who are up and coming but right now, there’s nobody,” Till said.

“I think there’s better fights for him at 170lb, maybe Islam [Makhachev] or something like that.

“If Islam goes up to 170lb that’s a good fight, Ankalaev is the champ at 205lb, but I think he beats Ankalaev. I think Islam is a hard fight for him, I really do.”

Former lightweight champion Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025.

Islam vacated his belt after Belal Muhammad lost the UFC welterweight belt to Della Maddalena at UFC 315.