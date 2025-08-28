Manchester United's Diogo Dalot slams players after Grimsby upset

An undated photo of Manchester United's right-back Diogo Dalot. — Instagram/diogodalot

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has said that the players gave the match to Grimsby Town as they were eliminated by the home team from the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

United crashed out 12–11 on penalties after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Blundell Park. Summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha missed crucial spot-kicks, while goalkeeper André Onana managed to save only one Grimsby effort.

The defeat marked United’s first-ever Carabao Cup loss to a fourth-tier side and their earliest exit from the competition since 2014.

Manchester United right-back Dalot, who faced the media after the match, said that the team’s performance was not good enough and the players gave the match to the opposition.

"Not good enough clearly, what we did especially in the first half. I think we gave the game to them, clearly, straight away, exactly what they wanted. Win duels, second balls, set plays,” Dalot said.

"We fought back but I think that was the minimum that we could show to the fans that travelled today, for ourselves, for the club, but clearly not good enough.

"We cannot come here and expect that it's going to be easy, because we know already these competitions, these clubs.”

The Portuguese international also gave credit to the opposition but said we should have done better.

"Credit also [to them] because they fought really hard to deserve to go through, but it shouldn't be enough to win against us because we should have shown much more," Diogo Dalot said.