George Russell disapproves Lewis Hamilton’s ‘useless’ comments

This collage of photos shows British F1 drivers George Russell (left) and Lewis Hamilton. — Reuters/Instagram

George Russell called Lewis Hamilton’s ‘useless’ comments nonsense ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, international media reported on Thursday.

Hamilton made a move from Mercedes to Ferrari this season; however, it has not worked for either party as he has yet to make a podium finish.

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has finished five times on the Podium this season.

Following a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, the British driver was disheartened, saying he was ‘useless’ and told his Ferrari team that ‘they probably need to change driver.’

He also added, "there's a lot going on in the background ... That's not great."

Meanwhile, Mercedes’s British driver George Russell does not believe that Hamilton meant those comments, and said that his comments came just because of the pain that the seven-time F1 world champion felt at the Hungarian Prix.

He also believes that Hamilton is still dangerous, as he showed in the F1 Sprint in China back in March.

“Of course, he’s talking nonsense when he says that because he’s the best driver of all time,” Russell told the media ahead of the Dutch GP.

“When you have a bad day, you feel like that. When you have a good day, everything changes.

“He’s still an exceptional driver. He won the Sprint right at the beginning of the year in China. He’s clearly still got it.”

The summer break is over, and Formula One is set to return with the Dutch Grand Prix this week.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is confident that his drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, are capable enough to dominate the final part of the season after the summer break.

"We’re back on track after the summer break, which gave the team and the drivers a chance to recharge, ready to face a very busy final part of the season," Vasseur said recently.