Rafael Devers’ two homers lift Giants past Cubs in MLB

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) attempts to tag out Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) during the fifth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 26, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Rafael Devers hit two of the four home runs hit by his side, Matt Chapman smashed the 200th homer of his career, as the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs by 12-3 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash on Wednesday night.

Devers also doubled in a run, singled, and walked on the way to five RBI, helping the Giants to win their second in a row against the Cubs.

It was also the Giants’ fourth win in a row as they are aiming to keep their hopes alive in the National League wild-card race.

Nico Hoerner put the Cubs in front with a 3-1 lead in the second inning when he belted a three-run homer off Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt (2-1).

However, in the rest of the match, the Giants stole the show, with Devers playing an important role whose solo homer in the first inning put San Francisco on the scoreboard.

Devers also took part in the Giants' three-run third inning, which brought them back to the front seat. He contributed with an RBI ground-rule double. He then hit a three-run homer in the sixth to take control of the game with a 10-3 advantage. The homers were his 26th and 27th of the season.

The ball deflected more than 100 feet and well over catcher Carson Kelly's head, allowing Dominic Smith to race home with the hit's second run.

Colin Rea allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in four and two-thirds innings. He walked two and struck out two.

It was the 21st two-homer game of Devers' career and was his second since joining the Giants.

It's also Rafael Devers' first career game in which he had two homers, four runs and five RBIs altogether.

Carson Whisenhunt pitched for five innings, permitting three runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.