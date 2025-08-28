Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025 announced

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 2024. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday, announced a 16-member squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Batting all-rounder Charith Asalanka will lead the defending champions in the continental tournament, set to be played in T20I format.

The squad featured star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was not picked for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will precede the eight-team tournament.

The series will be played in Harare from September 3 to 7, concluding just a day before the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025.

Hasaranga sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July and has not featured since.

He was already a notable omission from Sri Lanka’s squad for the two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting Friday, while his absence from the subsequent T20Is had intensified doubts over his participation in the Asia Cup.

Hasaranga will replace uncapped spinner Vishen Halambage and all-rounder Dushan Hemantha in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, which does not feature further changes.

Sri Lanka, placed in Group B, will start their campaign against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13 before taking on Hong Kong and Afghanistan in their remaining group-stage fixtures on September 15 and 18, respectively.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana.