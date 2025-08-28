Sabalenka battles past Kudermetova to reach US Open third round

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Polina Kudermetova of Russia in the second round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova after a slow start to advance to the third round of the US Open with a 7-6(4), 6-2 victory here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

Belarusian started slowly and struggled earlier as she was tested right away when she lost her serve in the first game against the 67th-ranked Kudermetova.

Sabalenka recovered and saved break opportunities and ultimately won a close first-set tiebreak with an incredible crosscourt shot to seize the initiative.

In the second set, the World number one showed complete dominance and clinched the victory in straight sets to qualify for the next round.

Reflecting on her triumph, Sabalenka accepted that the first set was hard and remained super aggressive, and the second set was better than the first one. She showed happiness as she stayed strong in the first set.

"The first set was super tight and super aggressive," Sabalenka said.

"I felt like it was more about the serve and first shot. It was super quick.

"The second set felt much better on the return game. I'm really glad that I stayed strong in that first set."

It is pertinent to mention that Sabalenka earlier defeated Kudermetova in the Brisbane final in January, which is their only prior encounter.

Kudermetova has sustained several injuries in the past few years, but fought bravely as she was still recovering from a leg injury problem during their match against Sabalenka.

However, Sabalenka took advantage of the situation and swept ahead, winning four of the following five games.