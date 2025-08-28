Rodrigo De Paul makes bold claim about Lionel Messi

This collage shows of photos shows Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (left) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul has made a bold claim about the Argentine star after he helped his team reach the Leagues Cup final, international media reported on Thursday.

Messi scored two crucial goals to propel Miami to a 3-1 comeback victory over Orlando City on Wednesday.

The Argentine forward returned to the starting XI following an injury break and delivered a stellar performance in his comeback match.

Orlando City initially took the lead in the 46th minute, thanks to a goal from right winger Marco Pasalic, who shone as their standout player.

The turning point came when Orlando was reduced to 10 men, paving the way for Miami’s resurgence. In the 74th minute, Tadeo Allende of Miami earned a penalty after breaking past David Brekalo and heading the ball toward goal.

Referee Walter Lopez ruled that Brekalo had pulled Allende back, despite Pedro Gallese saving the header. Brekalo received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Messi took the penalty in the 77th minute and levelled the match. He then scored a stunner in the 88th minute to provide Miami with a one-goal advantage.

Miami will play Seattle Sounders in the final on Sunday, competing in the final for the second time in three years, with Elasco Segovia scoring the third goal to seal the semi-final triumph.

In a post-match interview, Lionel Messi’s teammate at Inter Miami and his countryman De Paul called the Argentine the greatest of all time, referring to the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"Leo Messi has shown once again why he’s the greatest player in the history of this sport. He’s always decisive, just as he was at the World Cup," De Paul said.