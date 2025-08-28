Trophy unveiled for Pakistan-Afghanistan-UAE T20I tri-series in Sharjah

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (Centre), UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (Left) and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan pictured with the tri-series trophy ahead of the opening match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on August 28, 2025. - PCB

SHARJAH: The trophy for the T20I tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was unveiled on Thursday at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, and UAE’s Muhammad Waseem.

The tri-series will run from August 29 to September 7 at the same venue and is seen as vital preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which takes place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Originally, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral series in August.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting the series into a tri-nation event and relocating it to the UAE to help players adapt to conditions ahead of the Asia Cup.

The tournament will begin on Friday, August 29, with Pakistan facing Afghanistan in the opening clash under lights at 7:00 pm local time.

Each team will play the others twice, ensuring at least four matches per side before the top two advance to the final on September 7.

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Schedule for T20I Tri-Series in UAE: