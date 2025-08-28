Rafaela’s late homer lifts Red Sox over Orioles

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela rounds the bases on a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Ceddanne Rafaela smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to power the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles here at Oriole Park on Wednesday.

Jarren Duran singled to start the eighth, and Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin delivered the spectacular performance with the ball in hand.

Rafaela scored his 15th homer of the season against Akin.

After winning six of their first seven away games, Boston will attempt to complete a four-game sweep in Thursday's series finale.

Greg Weissert (6-4) earned the victory with a spotless eighth inning, while Aroldis Chapman recorded his 26th save by striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Boston took an early 1-0 lead when Roman Anthony launched his second leadoff homer of the series and his seventh of the season on the game's fifth pitch.

However, until the late-game surge, the Red Sox's offence was sluggish. David Hamilton, Rafaela, and Duran each took home two hits.

Boston's Brayan Bello had a solid start, giving up two runs (one earned) in six and two-thirds innings while striking out six batters.

Dietrich Enns, the starter for Baltimore, pitched effectively aside from giving up Anthony's home run. Roansy Contreras threw four and one-third scoreless innings in his Orioles debut, making an impression.

Both Dylan Beavers and Dylan Carlson scored runs for Baltimore, with the Orioles taking a short lead thanks to Carlson's game-winning RBI double in the seventh. It was Akin's sixth blown save (4-4).

Boston will go for a four-game sweep on Thursday when Garrett Crochet will face Cade Povich.