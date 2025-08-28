Former cricketer claims India 'might win Asia Cup, not T20 World Cup'

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (Left) congratulates Varun Chakaravarthy after a five-wicket haul during third T20I against England in Rajkot on January 28, 2025. - AFP

Former India selector Kris Srikkanth has strongly criticised the squad announced for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, claiming that the Men in Blue have “no chance” of winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with the current group of players.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India opener said that while India might succeed in the Asia Cup, their prospects in next year’s global event look bleak.

“We might win the Asia Cup with this team, but there is no chance of winning the T20 World Cup with this bunch. Are you going to take this team to the World Cup? Is this the preparation for a tournament that is hardly six months away?” Srikkanth remarked.

He also questioned the decision to strip Axar Patel of vice-captaincy and expressed surprise over the selection of Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Harshit Rana despite their underwhelming performances in IPL 2025.

“They have gone backwards. Axar Patel has been removed from vice-captaincy. I don’t know how Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Harshit Rana have been included. IPL is considered the main criterion for selection, but the selectors seem to have looked beyond that,” he added.

Raising concerns over India’s middle order, Srikkanth pointed out the lack of clarity around the No. 5 batting spot.

“Who will bat at No. 5? It could be Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh. Hardik Pandya usually bats at No. 5, so Axar cannot bat at six. I don’t understand how Dube was picked. Yashasvi Jaiswal has proven himself in both international cricket and the IPL. What about him?” he questioned.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup, with Shubman Gill named as vice-captain.

However, the squad announcement has sparked debate, with many fans and former players criticising the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Jaiswal, both of whom shone during IPL 2025. Gill’s recall as T20I vice-captain after more than a year has also raised eyebrows.

India are drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by the high-profile clash against Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue. Their final group match will be against Oman.

For the unversed, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February–March next year.

India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal