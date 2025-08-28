Daniil Medvedev fined for US Open outburst

Russia's Daniil Medvedev breaks his racquet after his first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was fined on Wednesday for his meltdown during a first-round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi earlier this week.

France’s Bonzi handed a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 defeat to Medvedev in a chaotic US Open encounter on Sunday.

The Russian has been fined a total of $42,500 by the United States Tennis Association.

Medvedev caused the match to be paused for about six minutes following a missed first serve on a match point at 5-4 in the third set by Bonzi due to an interruption caused by a photographer.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth gave Bonzi a first serve instead of a second, which prompted furious Medvedev to explode at the official and ignited the crowd, preventing Bonzi from serving.

Speaking into a camera, Medvedev said of Allensworth: “He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

World number 13 also smashed his racket following the conclusion of the match.

Medvedev received a tournament prize money of $110,000 for his first-round appearance. Fines of $30,000 are subtracted from his fee for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for demolishing his racket, the US Open said in a document listing on-site offences.

Following the incident, Daniil Medvedev said he is ready for a hefty fine.

"I'm getting a big enough fine, so if I speak, I'm in big trouble, so I'm not going to speak," he said.