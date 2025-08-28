Ruben Amorim criticises United players following Grimsby shock

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim before the match against Grimsby Town in Carabao Cup on August 27, 2025. — Reuters

GRIMSBY: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim lashed out at his players after the Premier League giants suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup exit to EFL League Two side Grimsby Town, admitting that “the best team won” on Wednesday night.

United crashed out 12–11 on penalties after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Blundell Park. Summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha missed crucial spot-kicks, while goalkeeper André Onana managed to save only one Grimsby effort.

The defeat marked United’s first-ever Carabao Cup loss to a fourth-tier side and their earliest exit from the competition since 2014.

Amorim did not hold back in his assessment, criticising his squad’s lack of fight and mentality—issues that have already been highlighted after United collected just one point from their opening two Premier League fixtures this season.

“The way we started the game, we were not even here,” Amorim said. “When everything is so important in our club, and everything that happens reflects on our club, we should do so much better.”

The Portuguese coach apologised to fans and praised Grimsby for their performance.

“I just have to say sorry to our fans. But I think today my players showed what they really want,” Amorim added. “Now I know that the best team won—the only team that was truly on the pitch.”

Despite a summer outlay of more than £200 million ($270m) on new recruits, United continue to struggle for consistency. Amorim admitted that turning the side around will take more time.