Townsend stuns Ostapenko in fiery US Open showdown

Taylor Townsend of the United States in action against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the first round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: American Taylor Townsend defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in a fiery second-round encounter at the US Open on Wednesday, a match that was as much about the tennis as the heated exchanges that followed.

Townsend looked in trouble early, trailing 3-5 in the first set, but rallied brilliantly to win nine games in a row and close out the match with a roar.

However, the routine post-match handshake turned hostile when Ostapenko lashed out at her opponent, accusing Townsend of poor sportsmanship.

"She told me I had no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S.," Townsend revealed afterwards.

"I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I beat her in Canada outside the U.S., so let's see what else she has to say," she added.

Ostapenko later took to Instagram to defend her frustration, claiming Townsend had refused to apologise after winning a point off a lucky net cord. She also criticised Townsend for warming up at the net instead of the baseline, calling the move “disrespectful.”

Townsend, however, responded calmly: “If I show respect, I expect it back. I didn’t back down because you’re not going to insult me.”

While she said she did not interpret Ostapenko’s remarks as racially motivated, Townsend acknowledged the broader context.

"I'm very strong. I'm very proud as a Black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture," she stated.

With Ostapenko eliminated and Townsend advancing, she left fans with a powerful message:

"The thing I'm the most proud of is that I let my racket talk. Because ultimately, I'm the one moving on to the next round, earning the next cheque, and that’s what matters most."