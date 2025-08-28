Former cricketer hits out at broadcasters ahead of IND-PAK Asia Cup clash

KL Rahul (Left) checks the face of Pakistan's Agha Salman (2nd-R) after being hit by a ball during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticised broadcasters for prioritising profits over cricket ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, set to begin on September 9.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ali claimed that the true beneficiaries of the Asia Cup would not be the participating teams, but the broadcasters themselves.

Highlighting the commercialisation of cricket, he said that financial interests often overshadow the sport in franchise leagues worldwide, and he expects a similar scenario in Asia Cup 2025.

“It’s unfortunate that cricket has turned into a money-making game. In franchise leagues across the world, cricket comes second while business interests always come first," Basit said.

"The same will happen in this Asia Cup — Pakistan won’t win, India won’t win, Sri Lanka won’t win. The only winner will be the broadcasters,” he added.

The announcement of India facing Pakistan has sparked mixed reactions, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

While the BCCI received approval from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the clash, several former cricketers and fans have voiced their disapproval.

The eight-team tournament will officially open on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by their high-profile clash against India two days later. Their final group-stage match is scheduled against hosts UAE on September 17.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, meaning a rematch between Pakistan and India could take place on September 21.

The top two teams after the Super Four will qualify for the final, scheduled for September 28.