Eugenio Suarez powers Mariners past Padres in MLB clash

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Eugenio Suarez’s three-run homer helped the Seattle Mariners fend off a late San Diego Padres rally, securing a 4-3 victory at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday.

Suarez delivered another stellar performance, hitting his 42nd home run of the season off Yu Darvish in the fourth inning.

The blast, which followed Josh Naylor and Julio Rodriguez reaching base, increased Suarez’s RBI total to 104, ranking fourth in the majors.

Despite a shorter outing than usual, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits, Mariners’ starter Bryan Woo (12-7) earned the win. He walked one batter and struck out six.

The Padres mounted a comeback in the sixth inning, scoring two runs and loading the bases. Gabe Speier struck out Freddy Fermín after hitting Jake Cronenworth with a pitch, limiting the damage.

In a tense ninth inning, Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz recorded his 31st save. Ramón Laureano’s groundout ended the game after Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. had hit consecutive doubles to narrow the deficit to one run.

Darvish lasted just four innings, striking out three while giving up four runs on four hits.

The loss adds to the Padres’ struggles in a challenging season, while the Mariners continue their push toward the playoffs.

Looking ahead, George Kirby will start for Seattle in Cleveland on Friday night, while the Padres’ starter for their game against Minnesota has yet to be announced.