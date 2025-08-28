PHF faces financial crunch despite Govt support for Pro Hockey League

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is facing significant financial difficulties despite receiving government support of PKR 250 million for the Pro Hockey League, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

Raising funds has been challenging for a federation that has yet to pay players’ daily allowances. Sources revealed that the PHF requires an additional PKR 100 million just to organise a single edition of the Pro League.

Beyond this, the national hockey team is scheduled to participate in next year’s World Cup Qualifier, the Asian Champions Trophy, and, if qualified, the World Cup.

The team is also expected to compete in the Olympic Qualifiers, the Asian Games, and various invitational, junior, and age-group events.

In total, the PHF reportedly needs PKR 300–350 million annually to cover these events, meaning at least PKR 450 million must be raised each year to sustain operations.

Sources warned that if the federation fails to demonstrate its financial capability, it may have no choice but to seek further government assistance.

On Wednesday, the federal government approved a budget of PKR 250 million specifically for the national men’s hockey team’s participation in the FIH Pro League.

Out of a total allocation of PKR 400 million for sports federations, this amount was provided to the PHF to ensure the team’s participation.

The PHF had initially been given a deadline of August 12 to confirm its participation in the Pro League. However, the federation requested an extension to continue discussions with the government.

“Discussions with the government regarding the Pro League are ongoing; good news will come soon,” PHF President Tariq Bugti said earlier this month.

“FIH had given a deadline of August 12 to inform, but we have requested an extension until August 20,” he added.