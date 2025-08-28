Lionel Messi’s magic powers Inter Miami past Orlando to Leagues Cup final

An undated picture of Lionel Messi. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi’s stellar performance, featuring two goals and an assist in the final 15 minutes, propelled Inter Miami to a 3-1 comeback victory over Orlando City, securing a place in the Leagues Cup final at Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Miami will compete in the final for the second time in three years, with Elasco Segovia scoring the third goal to seal the semi-final triumph.

Orlando City initially took the lead in the 46th minute, thanks to a goal from right winger Marco Pasalic, who shone as their standout player.

The turning point came when Orlando was reduced to 10 men, paving the way for Miami’s resurgence. In the 74th minute, Tadeo Allende of Miami earned a penalty after breaking past David Brekalo and heading the ball toward goal.

Referee Walter Lopez ruled that Brekalo had pulled Allende back, despite Pedro Gallese saving the header. Brekalo received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Messi took the penalty in the 77th minute but was denied by Gallese’s save.

However, Miami’s momentum continued. In the 88th minute, Messi combined with Jordi Alba down the right flank and scored from close range into the bottom right corner, breaking Orlando’s depleted defense.

Messi added a second goal in stoppage time, linking up once more with Segovia to confirm Miami’s dramatic 3-1 win.