Sri Lankan all-rounder doubtful for Asia Cup after Zimbabwe T20I omission

COLOMBO: Wanindu Hasaranga’s participation in next month’s Asia Cup is in serious doubt after the star all-rounder was left out of Sri Lanka’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Zimbabwe.

Hasaranga sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh in July and has not featured since.

He was already a notable omission from Sri Lanka’s squad for the two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, starting Friday, and his absence will now extend into the T20I leg of the tour.

The 28-year-old’s continued sidelining raises concerns over his availability for the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE.

His prolonged absence means Sri Lanka may be forced to enter the eight-team tournament without one of their most influential players.

In Hasaranga’s absence, Sri Lanka will rely on Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to lead the spin attack, with both included in the 17-member squad for the Zimbabwe T20Is.

Fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana also returns to the setup after missing the ODI squad, while experienced all-rounder Charith Asalanka will captain Sri Lanka across both the ODI and T20I series.

The T20I squad features plenty of experienced names, including Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka, who have all enjoyed success in the white-ball format.

Sri Lanka’s tour of Zimbabwe begins with the first ODI on August 29, while the three-match T20I series is set to start in Harare on September 3.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Series schedule: