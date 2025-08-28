Amir shines as Riders beat Falcons despite Imad, Mir’s valiant knocks

The collage of photos shows Trinbago Knight Riders pacer Mohammad Amir (left) alongside Antigua and Barbuda Falcons batters Imad Wasim and Usama Mir. – CPL T20

TRINIDAD: Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to register their third win in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on Thursday at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

Batting first, the Falcons posted 146-7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew top-scored with 40 off 31 balls.

Skipper Imad Wasim provided a crucial unbeaten 37 off 25 deliveries, laced with five boundaries, while Usama Mir chipped in with a quick 34 off 26, hitting two fours and three sixes.

Andries Gous (14) and Shakib Al Hasan (13) also contributed, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered.

For the Riders, Mohammad Amir was the standout performer, returning impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs. Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell picked up two wickets each to keep the Falcons in check.

In reply, Trinbago comfortably chased down the target in 18.4 overs, losing just two wickets.

Keacy Carty anchored the innings with 60 off 45 balls, while Alex Hales struck an unbeaten 55 off 46 deliveries. Captain Nicholas Pooran added a quickfire 23 off 11 balls to seal the win.

For the Falcons, Jayden Seales and Shakib Al Hasan managed one wicket apiece, while the rest of the attack went wicketless.

With this victory, the Riders moved to second place on the points table with six points from four matches (three wins, one loss) and a net run rate of 0.504.

Notably, left-arm pacer Amir has now taken six wickets in four matches this season, maintaining an economy rate of 8.56.