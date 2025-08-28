Hasan Nawaz ready for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash against India

Pakistan middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz speaks in a PCB video after his match-winning knock against West Indies in the first ODI at Tarouba on August 9, 2025. — Screengrab

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz has opened up on the national team’s preparations for the upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in the UAE next month.

Speaking to the media, Hasan reflected on Pakistan’s much-anticipated encounter against arch-rivals India in the continental event.

“Yes, it will be a challenge,” Hasan said when asked about the high-voltage clash.

“There is pressure in every match, but we try to enjoy the game and take each contest as a challenge. India-Pakistan matches are always exciting, and I am looking forward to them. Our preparations are complete.”

The 23-year-old stressed the importance of game awareness while outlining his batting approach.

“The conditions in the UAE are not such that you can just walk in and hit every ball. You need to assess the game and carry it through,” he explained.

“The way I’ve been playing is not about trying to hit a six on every ball—that’s not the intent. It’s about how you take the entire match forward, and that’s what a match-winning innings is.”

Hasan also highlighted his growth as a cricketer, crediting the coaching staff for their guidance.

“I have learned a lot from Mike Hesson; he has been working closely with us, and I continue to gain valuable insights from him and the other coaches,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Hasan made his international debut against New Zealand on March 16 in Christchurch.

In just his third appearance, he smashed an unbeaten 105 off 45 balls to guide Pakistan to a remarkable victory in a 205-run chase. Since then, he has played a key role in Pakistan’s recent successes, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

For the unversed, the Asia Cup 2025 will run from September 9 to 28 across two venues—the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the marquee clash against India on September 14.