Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer after US Open win

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his second round match of the US Open against Zachary Svajda at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 28, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic booked his place in the third round of the US Open, defeating ailing American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 here at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

With the victory, the 24-time major winner equalled the record of Roger Federer of winning 191 hard-court matches at Grand Slams.

This was Djokovic’s 92nd US Open win, keeping his bid for a record 25th major title alive.

The Serb started the match nervously, losing the first set to the player, who was playing only his seventh major main draw match.

Svajda was impressive, saving two break points in the first game, and he survived a 27-shot rally in the tiebreak before sending a superb backhand shot out of Djokovic's reach on set point.

Physical issues surrounded the American as his left thigh was massaged briefly by physio before the third set and again after the third and fifth games, with the effects clearly visible in his play thereafter.

In the seventh game of the third set, Djokovic broke Svajda’s serve from the baseline with a well-placed forehand winner down the line, which proved to be a turning point, and from there, the Serb did not look back.

In the second game of the fourth set, the Serbian tennis star secured a break on his fourth opportunity and quickly surged to a 5-1 lead before sealing the victory.

Novak Djokovic reflected on the victory, saying he was not happy with the first part of the match but also gave credit to the opponent.

"Wasn't happy about my tennis the first part of the match but also credit to Zach for playing some really high quality tennis," Djokovic said.

Djokovic will next take on the winner of a match between Briton Cameron Norrie and Argentina's Francisco Comesana.