Jack Draper ruled out of US Open due to injury

Britain's Jack Draper in action during his first-round US Open match against Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on August 25, 2025. — Reuters

Fifth seed Jack Draper of Britain pulled out of the US Open before his second round meeting with Zizou Bergs due to an arm injury that has hampered him for several weeks, organisers of the year's final Grand Slam said on Wednesday.

Draper reached the second round after overcoming Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez on Monday while dealing with a left-arm issue that had kept him out of action since he lost in the Wimbledon second round last month.

"Hi guys, I'm sorry to say I'll be withdrawing from the U.S. Open," Draper said on social media.

"I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support."

The 23-year-old reached the semi-finals of last year's US Open before losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

A return to the last four this year seemed unlikely after his 2025 opener as Draper admitted he was simply proud to be on court following uncertainty over whether he would recover from the bruised humerus on his serving arm in time to compete.

"There's obviously a recovery process," he said following his first-round match.

"You know, with the injury I had in my arm, the return to competition is probably about eight weeks; I'm here seven weeks, so I'm early.

"I've definitely had to rein in my serve a little bit to make sure to keep the pain down, that's for sure. The ramp-up is quite quick to be here, so I couldn't sort of go full out on the serve the last few weeks."

Jack Draper's premature exit at Flushing Meadows is a huge blow for the Briton, who enjoyed the biggest win of his career on American hardcourts earlier this season with a run to the Indian Wells title in California.

Draper is expected to drop two places to seventh in the world according to the ATP live rankings and could face a challenge to confirm his spot in November's season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Meanwhile, Belgian Bergs will take on either Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar in the New York third round.