Rockets edge Phoenix to finish fourth in Women’s Hundred 2025

Trent Rockets' Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during their The Hundred Women's Competition match against Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on August 27, 2025. — ECB

NOTTINGHAM: Kirstie Gordon’s economical bowling performance, followed by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s blistering half-century, powered Trent Rockets to beat Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets in their last match of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2025 here at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

The hard-earned victory helped the Rockets to conclude their campaign on a winning note. They finished fourth with 16 points in eight matches, while Phoenix bowed out as the seventh-placed side, managing just eight points in as many games.

In the low-context match, Rockets captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and put the Phoenix into bat first – a decision that proved beneficial as her team’s bowling unit restricted the visitors to 123/6 despite opener Emma Lamb’s unbeaten half-century.

Lamb remained the top-scorer for the Phoenix with 56 not out from 42 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

The right-handed opener lacked support at the other end, as the next top run-getters were skipper Ellyse Perry and Marie Kelly, who scored 14 each, followed by Ailsa Lister, who mustered 12.

Gordon was the standout bowler for the Rockets, picking up two wickets for just 24 runs in her 20 deliveries, while Alexa Stonehouse, Alana King and Gardner chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 124-run target, the Rockets knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and three balls to spare.

Leading the way for the hosts was experienced Sciver-Brunt, who top-scored with a brisk 52 off 29 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes.

The top-order batter was also involved in two crucial partnerships with Grace Scrivens (16) and Gardner (10) when she put together 46 and 23 runs for the second and third wickets, respectively.

For her match-winning knock, Sciver-Brunt was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For the Phoenix, Phoebe Brett took three wickets for just 19 runs in her quota of 20 deliveries, followed by Megan Schutt with two. Em Arlott and Hannah Baker, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.