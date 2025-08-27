Meeting on restoration of departmental sports called

OGDCL's Asif Afridi (third from left) celebrates dismissing WAPDA's Mohammad Asghar during the fourth day of the third round of the President's Trophy Grade-I at KCCA Stadium in Karachi on January 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has called a meeting on Thursday in Islamabad regarding the revival of departmental sports in the country.

According to a letter issued by the ministry, the meeting was summoned on the directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, with all the heads of departments and sports federations or associations being invited.

The high-profile meeting will be held at the Pakistan Secretariat in Islamabad on Thursday morning, while the facility of attending it virtually has also been made available.

“In accordance with the Prime Minister's directives, a meeting concerning the revival of Departmental Sports will be held. The meeting will be chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination,” the ministry stated.

Details further suggested that the meeting will decide on the procedure for the revival of departmental sports.

For the unversed, the departmental sports in the country have been discontinued since September 2021.

The decision inflicted severe financial setbacks on the sportspersons in the country as they lost their jobs due to the closure of several departments.

As a result, PM Shehbaz reviewed the decision in October 2022 and announced that departmental sports may revive in the country.