Ilia Topuria’s manager drops huge hint about his first title defence

Ilia Topuria’s manager dropped a huge hint about the lightweight champion's first title defence, international media reported on Wednesday.

Topuria has become one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts today following his knockout victory against Charles Oliveira in June to capture the lightweight belt.

Topuria, who is undefeated and has a professional record of 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win over Oliveira, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

Ilia Topuria faced off with Paddy Pimblett in the cage after the fight, but the fans and ‘El Matador’ both want a fight against Islam Makhachev, which is considered to be the biggest in the MMA world.

But UFC legend Chael Sonnen believes that the Topuria and Pimblett fight would be bigger than Islam vs Ilia.

“Islam vs Ilia is not this massive fight that people are trying to make believe it is, it could with a little bit of time, I’m just sharing for you, those guys are a little bit too close to the trees to see the forest,” Sonnen said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan is also a top contender for a title shot at ‘El Matador’.

However, earlier this week, lightweight contender Renato Moicano claimed that it has come to his knowledge that Topuria is going to fight at UFC 322 on November 15.

And now Topuria’s manager has dropped a major hint in a social media post that Topuria will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 322.

“Say goodnight Gaethje… #AndStill #UFC322,” Topuria’s manager posted online.

Former interim champion Gaethje, earlier this year, claimed that if he did not get the next lightweight title shot, he would retire from the sport.