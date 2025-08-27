Kyrgios, Roddick offer support to Medvedev after US Open outburst

Daniil Medvedev gestures towards his player's box after losing a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(R) on day one of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

Nick Kyrgios and Andy Roddick came out in support of Daniil Medvedev following an emotional US Open outburst, international media reported on Wednesday.

Medvedev was ousted by France’s Benjamin Bonzi, defeating him 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 in the first round of the chaotic US Open encounter on Sunday.

The Russian caused the match to be paused for about six minutes following a missed first serve on a match point at 5-4 in the third set by Bonzi due to an interruption caused by a photographer.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth gave Bonzi a first serve instead of a second, which prompted furious Medvedev to explode at the official and ignited the crowd, preventing Bonzi from serving.

Speaking into a camera, Medvedev said of Allensworth: “He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.”

Kyrgios, who himself is famous for his controversial on-court antics and outbursts posted on X in support of Medvedev.

“Medvedev is the best,” the former Wimbledon finalist wrote on X.

Roddick also showed support for the former US Open champion and he refused to criticise him.

“He (Medvedev) loses it, and if I was critical, I’d be hypocritical,” the former world No.1 said.

“I remember 2019, he had a bunch meltdowns. Everyone hated him at the beginning of the tournament. By the end of the tournament, I think everyone appreciated him.

“This is just Meddy being Meddy. I never change the channel, I kind of always think it’s funny. I don’t know if that’s right.”