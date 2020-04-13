Zafar Sarfraz becomes Pakistan's first cricketer to die from coronavirus

Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz on Monday become the first known casualty from within Pakistan's sporting circles to die from the novel coronavirus, according to officials at Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital.

The 50-year-old Sarfraz passed away six days after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. He had been put on ventilator for the past three days, hospital officials added.

Born in 1969, Sarfraz was a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He played for Peshawar Cricket Association and featured in 15 first-class and six List-A matches in a professional career spanning from 1988 to 1995, according to ESPN.



