Alexander Isak returns to squad amid Newcastle standoff

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Sweden added Alexander Isak to their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo next month despite his standoff with Newcastle United, international media reported on Wednesday.

Isak has not featured in any of Newcastle's matches in the ongoing season so far, and is training on his own as the Swedish striker is linked with Liverpool and wants to join the Reds before the transfer deadline closes on September 1.

Liverpool had offered a deal worth £110m plus add-ons earlier this month for him, but the Magpies have declined the offer as they have yet to find a suitable replacement for the star.

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is delighted with the inclusion of Isak, saying he is very happy that the striker wants to join.

"I am very happy that Alexander Isak wants to be in the squad, he is a huge player," Dahl Tomasson said.

"The situation he is in is not perfect and he has not trained with the team.

"But he is a player who can decide matches and he wants to be part of our squad. The World Cup is important for Alexander Isak."

Nu inleds resan mot VM 2026 🔥



🇸🇮-🇸🇪 | 5 sep

🇽🇰-🇸🇪 | 8 sep pic.twitter.com/0JFVHwUyMi — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 27, 2025





The 25-year-old forward issued a statement last week in which he confirmed that he wants to leave Newcastle and has lost trust in the Magpies.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue," he wrote on Instagram stories.

"Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

The Premier League club responded by saying that the requirements for his exit had not been fulfilled.

Following this, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said that he wants the case to be solved behind closed doors.