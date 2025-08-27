Ferrari boss backs Hamilton and Leclerc ahead of final part of season

An undated photo of Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton (left) and Charles Leclerc. — Reuters

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has backed his drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to dominate the final part of the season after the summer break, international media reported on Wednesday.

The summer break is over, and Formula One will return with the Dutch Grand Prix this week.

Ferrari has not peaked this season yet in terms of on-track results, as Leclerc has finished five times on the podium but is still searching for his first win.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is far behind his young teammate as the Briton is yet to finish on the podium following his move from Mercedes this season.

Ferrari team principal Vasseur, however, believes that his team is back on track and ready to face the final part of the season.

"We’re back on track after the summer break, which gave the team and the drivers a chance to recharge, ready to face a very busy final part of the season," Vasseur said.

Fred Vasseur further added that in the upcoming race in the Netherlands, we want to maintain the momentum built up in recent times.

He said that his drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, are ready, and the team is fully focused on putting them in the best possible position.

"In the Netherlands, we want to maintain the positive momentum built up over the past few races, where we made progress in terms of competitiveness,” Vasseur added.

“Charles and Lewis are ready, and the team is fully focused, determined to put them in the best possible position to get some good results."