Afghanistan announce squad for tri-series against Pakistan, UAE

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday, announced a 17-member squad for their T20I tri-series against Pakistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), scheduled to be played in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7.

Star bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan will lead the spin-heavy Afghanistan squad in the series, which serves as the dress rehearsal for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, slated to commence on September 9.

Afghanistan’s tri-series squad features only one change to their Asia Cup contingent, with Naveen ul Haq making way for emerging pacer Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Ahmadzai will join Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik and Karim Janat in the Atalans’ pace attack.

Skipper Rashid will lead Afghanistan’s spin attack, comprising veteran Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and AM Ghazanfar.

Top-order batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran form the batting unit with Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq and Sediqullah Atal.

For the unversed, Afghanistan will start their T20I tri-series campaign against Pakistan in the curtain raiser on Friday before taking on hosts UAE on September 1.



Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Schedule for T20I Tri-Series in UAE