MLB: Flores, Chapman shine as Giants beat Cubs

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos (17) motions to his team mates after hitting an rbi double against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 26, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Wilmer Flores and Matt Chapman shone with homers as the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Oracle Park on Tuesday night.

Justin Verlander claimed his first win at home since joining the San Francisco Giants, pitching for six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

Flores homered in the second to put San Francisco on the scoreboard, while Chapman went on to score his 17th homer.

Pitchers Joey Lucchesi, Jose Butto and Ryan Walker combined efforts helped the Giants add a third win in a row to their bag.

Lucchesi, Butto and Walker pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Verlander completed his 100 strikeouts of the season when he struck first of the game, which was Kyle Tucker.

Matt Shaw and Carson Kelly scored RBI singles that put the Giants behind, trailing 2-1, before Heliot Ramos doubled home Luis Matos with two outs in the fifth. After which, Rafael Devers' single helped Ramos score, giving the Giants the lead for good.

Chapman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, which further strengthened the Giants' chances.

Cubs starter Matthew Boyd allowed five runs on six hits in five and one-third innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Ramos contributed with three hits while Flores scored twice for the Giants.

Pete Crow-Armstrong contributed with two hits and a run for the Cubs.

Colin Rea will pitch for Chicago on Wednesday night against LHP Carson Whisenhunt.