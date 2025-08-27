Larsen shines as Wolves beat West Ham in League Cup encounter

Manchester City's Rico Lewis clashes with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen(right) in Premier League on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

WOLVERHAMPTON: Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat fellow Premier League team West Ham United 3-2 to reach the third round of the League Cup here at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

The Wolves started the game with dominance and scored their first goal in the 43rd minute, courtesy of Rodrigo Gomes, who scored the Wolves' first goal of the season two minutes before halftime.

In Response, West Ham's Tomas Soucek headed an equaliser in the 50th minute.

The Norwegian came on in the 73rd minute and made an immediate impact, striking in the 82nd and 84th to turn around the match at Molineux after Lucas Paqueta had headed the visitors in front in the 63rd.

Larson, who played an important role in the team's victory, is getting continuous offers from Newcastle United, but Wolves have clear intentions not to sell him.

The club knows the value of Larsen for their Premier League survival chances and earlier rejected a £50m deal from Newcastle, and the Magpies came back with a new offer for the striker of £55m.

According to international media reports, it is due to the limited time to find a better replacement as the transfer window closes on Monday.

Graham Potter's West Ham has been struggling as the club has been beaten 5-1 by Chelsea and 3-0 by promoted Sunderland in the Premier League, so the match between the bottom two teams in the top flight has not given him any rest.