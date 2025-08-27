Crystal Palace agree deal for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino: reports

An undated picture of Spanish winger Yeremy Pino. — Instagram/ @yeresantos10

English football club, Crystal Palace, agreed a deal worth £26m with Villarreal for Spanish winger Yeremy Pino, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to the media reports, a 22-year-old will move to Selhurst Park to complete a medical within a few days.

Despite Pino's £69 million release clause, Villarreal has chosen to accept Palace's offer because his contract is less than two years old.

Following England forward Eberechi Eze's £60 million transfer to Arsenal last week, the Eagles have made a move for Pino.

The 27-year-old Eze was Palace's lucky charm the previous season, helping the team win the FA Cup, their first major trophy ever, with 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances.

It is pertinent to mention that after a 1-1 draw between Palace and Nottingham Forest this weekend, the manager of The Eagles, Oliver Glasner, expressed a desire to make new signings before the deadline.

Only two players have joined the team this summer. Walter Benitez joined on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven, and defender Borna Sosa cost £3 million to acquire from Ajax.

Additionally, Palace has also made a move for Manuel Akanji, a 30-year-old Swiss defender for Manchester City, who is valued at £15 million.

Winger Pino joined Villareal in 2017 after going through Las Palmas' development system.

After making his full league debut in 2020, he helped Villarreal finish fifth and earn a Champions League berth last season by scoring four goals in 34 league appearances.

Since making his debut for Spain in 2021, Pino has scored three goals in 15 appearances.