Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate hints at retirement

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets has hinted at retirement, saying ‘I’m much closer to retiring, international media reported on Wednesday.

There are a few months left in Busquets' contract with Miami, and he has yet to put pen to paper.

The Spaniard, who joined the MLS club in 2023 from Barcelona, is delighted to complete the 100-game milestone for Inter Miami, saying he wanted to contribute his experience, and he is very happy to have reached that milestone.

"I wanted to come and enjoy a new stage in my sporting and family life, in a new club. There were many things to improve, and I wanted to contribute my experience. I’m very happy to have reached that milestone," Busquets said.

Sergio Busquets was asked about his contract extension, to which he said that he is very close to retiring and there is nothing regarding a supposed renewal or retirement.

"There is no news. When I left Barça, I already knew I wouldn’t return to Spain or Europe. I'm much closer to retiring than to continuing to play,” Busquets added.

“There’s nothing regarding a supposed renewal or a supposed retirement; when there’s news, we’ll communicate it."

Busquets currently occupies a designated player slot along with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, and if he leaves the club at the conclusion of the season, Miami could register Rodrigo De Paul.

However, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano wants Busquets in the team, and he has previously spoken about that.

"He's an incredibly important player, not just in the history of football, but also in the history of this club. Sergio is a personal favourite of mine,” Mascherano said.

“I want to Barcelona just to learn from him. I went there to be his backup, so I could watch him up close, so imagine how life works out that now I get to coach him."