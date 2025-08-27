Wolves reject Newcastle’s new bid for Strand Larsen

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates scoring their third goal against West Ham United on August 26, 2025. — Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers rejected the second bid from Newcastle United for the Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on Tuesday.

Larsen scored twice in a 3-2 win over West Ham United. The club earlier rejected a £50m deal from Newcastle, and the Magpies came back with a new offer for the striker of £55m.

The Wolves have clear intentions, and they do not want to sell the Norway international, and according to international media reports, it is because they will have less time to find a better replacement as the transfer window closes on Monday.

The club knows the value of Larsen for their Premier League survival chances.

Alexander Isak, a Swedish forward who is in a stalemate with the Magpies and has not played this season, is attempting to arrange a trade to Liverpool as Newcastle looks for new firepower.

Strand Larsen, who only paid £23 million to make his loan move from Celta Vigo permanent this summer, scored twice in the last eight minutes of Wolves' 3-2 victory over West Ham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday after coming off the bench.

Even if he wants to keep the forward going, manager Vitor Pereira later refused to rule out a sale.

Pereira reflected that in football, every player has a price, named some big player, but if it's his decision, he will stay with the team as he is one of the impactful players in the team.

"Football is football and every player has a price, even [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano [Ronaldo]. I understand football but for me it's very important for us. We will see what happens,” Larsen said.

"If it's my decision, of course [he stays]. He is a very important player."