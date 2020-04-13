Ushna Suhail breezes through Roger Federer's 'tennis at home' challenge

When tennis legend Roger Federer issues a challenge, it’s hard not to accept it.

The Swiss maestro launched the tennis at home campaign, posting a video on social media last week that showed him hitting consecutive volleys against a wall. He asked his followers to reply back with a video of them doing the same drills.

Since then, several tennis stars have accepted and replicated Federer's challenge.

The latest to join the trend is Pakistan's number three female tennis player, Ushna Suhail, who posted a video of her hitting volleys against the wall.

In the one-minute video posted on her Instagram, Ushna can be seen hitting more than a 100 volleys.





The 27-year-old tennis star told Geo News that it was difficult to stay away from tennis during the lockdown so she decided to start playing tennis at home and got the idea from the video posted by Roger Federer.

"Since it is difficult to stay home all the day away from the tennis courts, it is important to keep myself fit during this time so I don't lose my touch when I am back on Tennis courts," she told Geo.

"So I was thinking of doing something at home and Federer's video gave me this idea of how to keep tennis practice going during this lockdown," Ushna added.

The South Asian Games medalist said that she wants to encourage everyone to stay as active as possible while staying home during these times.

