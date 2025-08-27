'First build your value': former pacer hits back at Haris for comments over Babar

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris (Left) and star opening batter Babar Azam. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed on Wednesday lashed out at young wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for his recent remarks on star batter Babar Azam’s T20 approach.

Speaking in an interview on a local YouTube channel, Haris suggested that Babar needs to “play fast” in T20 cricket and also hinted that senior players should step aside to create opportunities for youngsters.

“No doubt, Babar and Rizwan have delivered many performances for Pakistan, but when you want to set a benchmark, you need to give chances to the juniors,” Haris said.

“Babar Azam needs to play fast in T20,” he added.

Tanveer, however, strongly disagreed and criticised Haris through a post on social media platform X.

“Mohammad Haris, what kind of big player are you that in an interview you’re saying Babar Azam needs to improve his strike rate? Brother, first build your own value, then say something about a world-class player,” Tanveer wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that from 2019 to 2023, Babar and Rizwan were the backbone of Pakistan’s T20I batting, forming the most prolific partnership in the format with 3,300 runs at an average of 46.47.

However, as global T20 cricket has shifted its emphasis from consistency to strike-rate dominance, their comparatively cautious approach has come under increasing criticism.

The debate grew louder after Pakistan’s disastrous 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, where the team suffered an early exit in the group stage, including a shock defeat to the USA.

Since then, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen to move forward without the pair. Their last T20I appearance came on December 13, 2024, and neither has featured in the format in 2025.