Swiatek celebrates US Open win and Taylor Swift’s engagement

An undated picture of Iga Swiatek(lrft), Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Iga Swiatek had more than just her US Open first-round win to smile about on Tuesday. The six-time major champion and self-proclaimed ‘Swiftie’ was thrilled to discover that her pop idol, Taylor Swift, is engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Soon after defeating Emiliana Arango of Colombia in straight sets, she saw the newsworthy statement on her phone.

Swift's Instagram post went viral within seconds and got a total of 18 million likes, and it is pertinent to mention that Swift and Kelce both attended the US Open men's final last year.



American sports commentator Mary Carillo interrupted a match broadcast to relay the news, demonstrating how even on-air pundits were enthralled by the excitement.

Many questions concerning Swift were posed to Swiatek during the post-game news conference, which she responded to politely.

It was clear that, for at least one day, music and sport coexisted peacefully, despite the Polish tennis player's easy passage to the second round. There was no better post-match celebration for her.

Swiatek explained that when she finished the match, Swift posted and thinks that is not a coincidence and said that the singer deserved the best.

"She posted when I finished. Maybe that's not a coincidence," said Swiatek.

"Well, I'm just happy for her, because she deserves the best."

She added that the star had boyfriends in the past and hopes that this one will be with her forever.

"Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy," She stated.