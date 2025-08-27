Sinner, Osaka cruise into second round of US Open

This collage of photos shows Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and Japanese Naomi Osaka. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Jannik Sinner and Japanese Naomi Osaka cruised into the second round of the US Open following dominant victories on Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner, who skipped the US Open mixed doubles tournament earlier this month due to illness in his opening match at men’s singles, destroyed his Czech opponent, Vit Kopriva, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Sinner to take on Australian Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Jannik Sinner was delighted to be back on the court after resolving health issues.

"Very happy that I'm healthy again, that we did our best to be in the best possible shape here," Sinner said.

"Feels great to be back here, obviously it's a very special tournament."

On the other side, Naomi Osaka also announced her arrival in New York, dismantling Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

At the start of the match, the two-time champion was a little bit nervous but then shifted the momentum towards herself, her stats were brilliant, wrapping up the battle in 83 minutes.

Osaka reflected on her victory, admitting she was stressed and said she wished she had thought about the process rather than the result.

"I could have had a better attitude. Like, I was just very stressed. It was the first round, and this tournament means a lot to me," Osaka said.

"I wish I had thought more about the process rather than the result, but I'm glad I was able to win."

Osaka will face American Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the tournament.