Peshawar Zalmi announce flood relief exhibition match with Babar Azam in action

Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 17, 2025. - AFP

Peshawar Zalmi, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government, has announced a Flood Relief Exhibition Cricket Match to support victims of recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The initiative is being held under the slogan “Khel Se Khidmat” (Service through Sports).

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is expected to feature in the high-profile charity match, subject to his availability, scheduled for Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.





The much-anticipated clash will see Peshawar Zalmi take on Legends XI, bringing together top cricket stars and former greats for a noble cause.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly towards flood relief and rehabilitation efforts across the province, ensuring timely assistance reaches those most in need.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying:

“Cricket has always been a unifying force in Pakistan. With this exhibition match, we aim to channel the passion of the game into meaningful support for our brothers and sisters affected by the devastating floods. This is more than just a match – it is our duty to stand by them in their time of need.”





Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan also praised the effort, remarking:

“Sports is not just entertainment but also a means of solidarity and service. This match reflects our empathy with those who have suffered due to the floods.”

Fans attending the event will not only enjoy thrilling cricket action but also contribute directly to rebuilding lives and communities. Organizers expect the exhibition to be a landmark event in Peshawar’s sporting history.

The Zalmi franchise has urged cricket lovers, philanthropists, and the wider community to join hands for this noble cause, once again proving the power of sport in bringing hope and change.