Gauff battles past Tomljanovic in US Open thriller

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates her victory over Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the first round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 26, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Former champion Coco Gauff launched her US Open campaign with a gritty 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 victory over unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old American entered the tournament after making significant changes to her team. Just days before the start, she appointed Matt Daly as her new coach and also began working with biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan, who is helping her address recurring serve issues that have hindered her rhythm since her early playing days.

Despite losing her opening service game, Gauff recovered quickly. A booming ace and a decisive late break helped her clinch the first set 6-4, capitalising on Tomljanovic’s errors at crucial moments.

The second set, however, turned into a battle. Tomljanovic lifted her level, and Gauff squandered opportunities before dropping the tiebreak 7-2.

The deciding set was equally dramatic. Serving for the match at 5-4, Gauff double-faulted twice in succession, opening the door for her opponent.

But showing resilience, she immediately broke back and sealed the contest 7-5 with a stunning backhand winner that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Afterward, Gauff acknowledged the contest was far from her cleanest performance.

“There were chances for it to be a straight-sets win, but it was tough. I felt she was getting so many balls back and I was trying to push her back, but she was standing on top of the baseline. It wasn’t the best, but I’m happy to go through to the next round,” she said.

Coming off disappointing early exits at Wimbledon and in warm-up events in Canada and Cincinnati, Gauff recently slipped from world number two to number three in the rankings.

She will next face Croatian Donna Vekic in the second round as she looks to build momentum in New York.