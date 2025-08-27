Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi rise in ICC ODI rankings

Shaheen Afridi celebrates with captain Mohammad Rizwan (R) after he took the final Australian wicket during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and Pakistan at the Perth Stadium in Perth on November 10, 2024. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi have made strides in the latest ICC Men’s ODI rankings following the conclusion of the Australia-South Africa series, which caused several shifts across the tables.

Rizwan climbed two places from 27th to 25th with 592 rating points, while opening batter Fakhar Zaman retained his 28th spot with 584 points.

All-rounder Salman Agha and left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq also maintained their rankings at 38th and 40th, respectively.

Rising star Saim Ayub continued at 55th with 503 points. However, Abdullah Shafique slipped one spot to 99th with 419 points.

Despite Australia’s 2-1 home series defeat to South Africa, several of their players gained in the batting charts.

Travis Head moved up one place to joint 11th, Mitchell Marsh jumped four spots to 44th, and Cameron Green surged an impressive 40 places to 78th. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis also rose 23 spots to 64th after his 87-run knock in the second ODI.

At the top, India’s Shubman Gill (784 points) and Rohit Sharma (756) continue to lead the ODI batting rankings, with Pakistan’s Babar Azam holding third place at 739 points.

In the bowling rankings, Shaheen Afridi climbed one place to joint 13th alongside India’s Mohammed Siraj with 593 points.

Haris Rauf held firm at 29th, Abrar Ahmed remained 39th, and Naseem Shah rose one spot to 45th with 491 points. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz dropped to 67th, while pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. fell to 75th with 410 points.

The race at the top of the ODI bowling rankings tightened further, with Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana joining South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in first place on 671 points. India’s Kuldeep Yadav sits in third.

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi was the biggest mover, climbing six places to 28th after claiming seven wickets in the series.

Australia’s Sean Abbott (up nine spots to joint 48th) and Nathan Ellis (up 21 places to 65th) also made significant gains.