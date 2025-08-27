Afghanistan appoint former Ireland all-rounder as fielding coach

Afghanistan players celebrate their win over England in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. – AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan have strengthened their support staff by appointing former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as their new fielding coach and Nirmalan Thanabalasingam as team physiotherapist.

Both Mooney and Thanabalasingam have joined the squad in Abu Dhabi for the ongoing training camp ahead of the T20I tri-series in the UAE, featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan from August 29, followed by the Men’s T20 Asia Cup starting September 9.

Mooney is no stranger to Afghanistan cricket, having previously served as their fielding coach between 2018 and 2019—a period that included Afghanistan’s historic Test debut in India.

He later worked with the West Indies men’s team in 2019 and has been involved as a temporary coach with the Ireland women’s side since January this year.

The 43-year-old, a left-hand batter and right-arm medium pacer in his playing days, represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is from 2006 to 2015.

His career highlights include appearances in three ODI World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015) and two T20 World Cups (2009, 2010).

Mooney is best remembered for striking the winning runs in Ireland’s famous victory over England at the 2011 World Cup in Bengaluru.

After retiring in 2015, Mooney completed ECB Level 1, 2 and 3 coaching certifications.

Thanabalasingam, meanwhile, brings vast experience as a physiotherapist. Since 2020, he has been associated with Desert Vipers in the ILT20.

He has also served as the high-performance training and rehabilitation manager for Sri Lanka Cricket (2017–2018) and worked with multiple teams worldwide, including Cricket New South Wales, Rangpur Riders (BPL), Montreal Tigers (GT20 Canada), ICC World XI, Sydney Thunder (BBL), and West Harbour Rugby Union Club.

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan are currently in Abu Dhabi finalising their preparations for the upcoming assignments.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq